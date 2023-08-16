Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

New Iberia man’s body found after investigating vehicle crash along I-10 West

Jeffery Joseph Leon
Jeffery Joseph Leon(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The body of a New Iberia man was found along I-10 west on Tuesday, August 15 according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO).

Officials state that Jeffery Leon, 45, body was found in a crash site along I-10 West near mile marker 145.

According to WBRSO, they were contacted by Baton Rouge VCU detectives for assistance in a missing persons investigation.

Baton Rouge Police Detectives believed that the last known whereabouts of Leon to be in West Baton Rouge, and they began combing the LA 415 corridor in hopes of obtaining video footage of Leon, officials said.

Officials state that detectives were able to obtain video footage of Leon on LA 415 at a gas station. The video footage revealed he was the sole occupant of the vehicle and left the LA 415 corridor traveling northbound and was later seen traveling southbound.

RELATED: Family pleads for answers after man goes missing following concert in downtown BR; Police call case ‘suspicious’

Upon inspecting the crash site detectives discovered a 2008 Ford Expedition registered to Leon and was occupied by one deceased person according to the WBRSO.

Detectives believe the occupant of the vehicle to be Leon based on his clothing description when he was reported missing.

No foul play is suspected.

