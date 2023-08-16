Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Natchitoches Police investigating fatal shooting of teen

Natchitoches police
Natchitoches police(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A 16-year-old was found fatally shot and now investigators are trying to find out what happened.

On August 15, at 3:01 p.m., the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) received a call reporting a person shot on the 400 block of Fairgrounds Road. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

NPD is currently investigating this case. More updates to come as information becomes available.

If you have information that may help solve this case, call NPD at 318-352-8101 or contact Detective Rudolph Glass at 318-357-3875. If you want to stay anonymous call Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say these surveillance camera images show two customers who engaged three robbers in a...
Double homicide began as vape shop robbery that ended in deadly shootout, police say
Some residents in Sabine Parish, La. near Florien are being told to evacuate their homes...
Sabine Parish wildfires contained; at least 8 houses destroyed or heavily damaged
SPD investigating fatal stabbing near Mansfield Road
SPD investigating fatal stabbing near Mansfield Road
3 injured after shots fired into home on Cleveland Street
Shreveport City Council Chairman James Green held a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 to...
City council chairman rescinds staffer pay raises

Latest News

President Biden on Tuesday said Hawaii will get “whatever” it needs from the federal government...
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims
16-year-old fatally shot in Natchitoches; suspect sought
Sci-Port reopens to members, will reopen to public Friday
Sci-Port’s ‘A Night with Elvis’ hopes to take guests down memory lane
Overton Brooks hosts first townhall since COVID