Natchitoches Police investigating fatal shooting of teen

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A 16-year-old was found fatally shot and now investigators are trying to find out what happened.

On August 15, at 3:01 p.m., the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) received a call reporting a person shot on the 400 block of Fairgrounds Road. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

NPD is currently investigating this case. More updates to come as information becomes available.

If you have information that may help solve this case, call NPD at 318-352-8101 or contact Detective Rudolph Glass at 318-357-3875. If you want to stay anonymous call Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.