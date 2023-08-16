Mourning mother expresses concern about violence in Shreveport following death of her son

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s been one month since a shooting outside of a nightclub in downtown Shreveport claimed one life and injured others. Now, the victim’s mother is reacting to gun violence in Shreveport.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, men began firing guns at each other outside the Phoenix nightclub on Commerce Street. John Ruffin Jr., 41, was shot and transported to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where he died from his wounds.

“My son, he was just minding his business,” Loretta Simington said.

She describes the shooting as a random act of violence. As Ruffin and his son were walking to a food truck near Phoenix, gunfire erupted.

“I don’t think he was really shooting at my son. He was just randomly shooting. My son is not a gang banger. My grandson is not a gang banger,” Simington said.

Ruffin was tragically killed in front of his own son.

“My grandson and his friend had on a hoodie that said ‘Cooper Road,’ and they said, ‘the guy just came up and started ranting Queensborugh this and that,’” Simington said.

Following the shooting, the Shreveport Police Department increased its presence downtown. They stationed a mobile command center near where the shooting happened.

However, the grieving mother says she wishes the larger police presence had come sooner.

“They took an opportunity, the death of my son to have a police presence. Then the next week you got where they had 26 arrests. They’re like patting themselves on the back,” Simington said. “I don’t pat them on the back because if [they] would’ve done that prior, I still feel my son would have been alive.”

Shreveport police say they plan to continue to have an increased police presence downtown and in high crime neighborhoods.

There have been 53 homicides in Shreveport this year; Ruffin’s death marked the 42nd homicide in Caddo Parish.

Simington says she hopes the senseless gun violence will come to an end soon.

Brandon Batiste, the suspect, is currently in jail on a $2 million bond.

Brandon Batiste (Shreveport Police Department)

