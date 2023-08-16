Marshall ISD starts school year with big plans for campus

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Texas students continue heading back to the classroom for the second week of August.

Marshall ISD says they are beginning the school year with big plans for the campus.

New funding was made available by the passing of a recent bond proposal. The money is meant to be used for a new Career & Technical Education Center (CTE), an auxiliary gym, updates to the Music Hall, indoor and outdoor renovations, lighting and school buses

“We are very excited that our community decided to pass the bond and that we have the $41.9 million that we have already been working with architects and with builders on trying to see what all we want to do with Marshall High School. And we also are going to be adding on a new gym as well as a CTE building,” said Superintendent Dr. Richelle Langley.

The district employs 800 educators and is home to more than 5,000 students.

