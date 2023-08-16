Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of high school football player

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man will be spending his life behind bars following sentencing in Caddo District Court Wednesday.

Kolby Moore, 23, returned to court on Aug. 16 where he was sentenced to mandatory life in prison by District Judge Katherine Dorroh.

On July 13, it took a 10-woman, 2-man jury less than two hours to find him guilty of second-degree murder in the slaying of 17-year-old Minnion Jackson.

Jackson was a standout football player at Green Oaks High School.

According to Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Jackson was killed in a hail of gunfire as he drove on I-220 on Aug. 26, 2020. At the time, he was coming from football practice after dropping off several teammates.

Witnesses saw the getaway car speeding off to Bossier City. Police were able to get a license plate number from a camera and traced the vehicle to a rental agency, where a customer had a romantic relationship with Moore.

Using OnStar, police tracked the vehicle to the 8200 block of Pines Road, the DA’s Office said. Officers arrested Moore there.

A warrant to search his cell phone was also secured which helped tie him to the shooting.

