Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

LSU women’s basketball star Emily Ward presented with key to Bossier City

Emily Ward was presented a key to Bossier City by Mayor Tommy Chandler.
Emily Ward was presented a key to Bossier City by Mayor Tommy Chandler.(City of Bossier City)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The co-captain of the LSU women’s basketball team has been given a special honor by the mayor of Bossier City.

Emily Ward was presented a key to Bossier City by Mayor Tommy Chandler.
Emily Ward was presented a key to Bossier City by Mayor Tommy Chandler.(City of Bossier City)

RELATED VIDEO:

Emily Ward visits Bossier City

Mayor Tommy Chandler presented Emily Ward with a special proclamation and key to the city. Ward served as co-captain of the team as they won the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.

Emily Ward was presented a key to Bossier City by Mayor Tommy Chandler.
Emily Ward was presented a key to Bossier City by Mayor Tommy Chandler.(City of Bossier City)

During the presentation, Mayor Chandler spoke on how Ward’s success is a result of her hard work and determination. Ward is a graduate of Benton High School in Bossier Parish.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say these surveillance camera images show two customers who engaged three robbers in a...
Double homicide began as vape shop robbery that ended in deadly shootout, police say
Some residents in Sabine Parish, La. near Florien are being told to evacuate their homes...
Sabine Parish wildfires contained; at least 8 houses destroyed or heavily damaged
SPD investigating fatal stabbing near Mansfield Road
SPD investigating fatal stabbing near Mansfield Road
3 injured after shots fired into home on Cleveland Street
Shreveport City Council Chairman James Green held a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 to...
City council chairman rescinds staffer pay raises

Latest News

Shreveport City Council officially rescinds salary increases
Low water pressure in Shreveport
Bossier Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 due to a bomb...
Bossier Elementary placed on brief lockdown due to bomb threat
High demand, maintenance on Shreveport’s water system may cause low pressure