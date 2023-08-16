LSU women’s basketball star Emily Ward presented with key to Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The co-captain of the LSU women’s basketball team has been given a special honor by the mayor of Bossier City.

Emily Ward was presented a key to Bossier City by Mayor Tommy Chandler. (City of Bossier City)

Emily Ward visits Bossier City

Mayor Tommy Chandler presented Emily Ward with a special proclamation and key to the city. Ward served as co-captain of the team as they won the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.

During the presentation, Mayor Chandler spoke on how Ward’s success is a result of her hard work and determination. Ward is a graduate of Benton High School in Bossier Parish.

