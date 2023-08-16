LSU women’s basketball star Emily Ward presented with key to Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The co-captain of the LSU women’s basketball team has been given a special honor by the mayor of Bossier City.
Mayor Tommy Chandler presented Emily Ward with a special proclamation and key to the city. Ward served as co-captain of the team as they won the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.
During the presentation, Mayor Chandler spoke on how Ward’s success is a result of her hard work and determination. Ward is a graduate of Benton High School in Bossier Parish.
