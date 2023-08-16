Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

High demand, maintenance on Shreveport’s water system may cause low pressure

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Shreveport Department of Water & Sewerage, customers may experience periods of low pressure.

Officials say this is due to higher than average demand on the system and maintenance at the Amiss Water Purification Plant.

They say they will update customers when normal pressure returns.

