High demand, maintenance on Shreveport’s water system may cause low pressure

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Shreveport Department of Water & Sewerage, customers may experience periods of low pressure.

Officials say this is due to higher than average demand on the system and maintenance at the Amiss Water Purification Plant.

They say they will update customers when normal pressure returns.

