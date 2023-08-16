Feeling comfortable again for tomorrow!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ahhh, this feels better! The “cold” front has moved through the area providing us with some relief from the hot and humid conditions. Now it is just hot, but bearable at least. Temperatures and dew points look to be fine now, but by Thursday afternoon, the haunting heat is back.

Temperatures for tomorrow trend from the 80′s north of the I-30 corridor and the 90′s for everywhere else around the ArkLaTex. Overnight lows for tonight and tomorrow night will be in the 60′s for most areas as well, which is around 10 degrees lower than the night before. Tonight would be a good night to sit outside and relax before the heat returns.

By Thursday, temperatures will reach back up into the triple digits as an upper-level ridge moves back into the area providing us with more heat and humid conditions for the rest of the foreseeable future. Get outside tomorrow or tonight and enjoy it while you can because that heat is ready to be back upon us!

Have a great night,

-CJ Cartledge

