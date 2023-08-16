Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Feeling comfortable again for tomorrow!

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ahhh, this feels better! The “cold” front has moved through the area providing us with some relief from the hot and humid conditions. Now it is just hot, but bearable at least. Temperatures and dew points look to be fine now, but by Thursday afternoon, the haunting heat is back.

Temperatures for tomorrow trend from the 80′s north of the I-30 corridor and the 90′s for everywhere else around the ArkLaTex. Overnight lows for tonight and tomorrow night will be in the 60′s for most areas as well, which is around 10 degrees lower than the night before. Tonight would be a good night to sit outside and relax before the heat returns.

By Thursday, temperatures will reach back up into the triple digits as an upper-level ridge moves back into the area providing us with more heat and humid conditions for the rest of the foreseeable future. Get outside tomorrow or tonight and enjoy it while you can because that heat is ready to be back upon us!

Have a great night,

-CJ Cartledge

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents in Sabine Parish, La. near Florien are being told to evacuate their homes...
Sabine Parish wildfires contained; at least 8 houses destroyed or heavily damaged
A break from the heat & humidity on the way
Finally some relief on the way
Police say these surveillance camera images show two customers who engaged three robbers in a...
Double homicide began as vape shop robbery that ended in deadly shootout, police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
State of Emergency declared in Louisiana due to extreme heat
Shreveport City Council Chairman James Green held a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 to...
City council chairman rescinds staffer pay raises

Latest News

One more comfortable day left before temperatures feel uncomfortable again
CJ's Tuesday evening weather update
A wildfire Aug. 6, 2023, charred about an acre along Williams Road in the Keithville area of...
Burn bans issued in the ArkLaTex due to extremely dry conditions
More tolerable today and tomorrow
Beautiful and more comfortable weather
More tolerable today and tomorrow
Austin's Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update