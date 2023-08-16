Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Enjoy today because the heat quickly returns tomorrow

By Matt Jones
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Step outside this morning and take a deep breath of this cool, refreshing air that we are waking up to across the ArkLaTex! Temperatures are starting off in the 60s under a clear sky. As we head through the day, it will stay comfortable thanks to a light north to northeast breeze. Highs will range from the mid 80s north to the mid 90s for our southern counties and parishes. Humidity will stay very low today making for ideal conditions to get outside.

Unfortunately the heat quickly returns Thursday as the big ridge of high pressure starts to rebuild over the region and our winds switch to the south. Highs will once again climb into the lower triple digits but the good news is that the humidity will still be on the low side making it feel tolerable.

As the massive ridge continues to strengthen heading into the weekend, our temperatures will turn even hotter and humidity will also be on the rise. Highs from Friday through early next week will range from 104 to 107 across the ArkLaTex but it could feel even hotter with the humidity.

Unfortunately it continues to look very dry with no rain in sight at least through next Monday.

By next Tuesday, some forecast models indicate that we could actually see some needed rain across the region while others suggest we stay completely dry. Keep your fingers crossed for some rain and stay tuned for any future updates!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

