Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

England beats Australia 3-1 to move into Women’s World Cup final against Spain

England's Lauren Hemp, left, scores her side's second goal past Australia's goalkeeper...
England's Lauren Hemp, left, scores her side's second goal past Australia's goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, as Australia's Ellie Carpenter, centre, tries to block during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.(Abbie Parr | AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYDNEY (AP) — England moved on to its first Women’s World Cup championship game with a 3-1 victory Wednesday over co-host Australia, ending the Matildas captivating run through the tournament.

Australia superstar Sam Kerr started her first match of the tournament and scored for the Matildas but it wasn’t enough to hold off European champion England.

Ella Toone scored in the 36th minute to put England up 1-0 and the Lionesses dominated possession in the first half.

Kerr’s equalizer in the 63rd gave the 75,000-plus crowd some hope, but EEngland sealed it on goals from Lauren Hemp in the 71st and Alessia Russo four minutes from the end of regulation time.

England and Spain will each be playing in the Women’s World Cup final for the first time when they meet at Stadium Australia on Sunday. Australia will play Sweden for third place on Saturday in Brisbane.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say these surveillance camera images show two customers who engaged three robbers in a...
Double homicide began as vape shop robbery that ended in deadly shootout, police say
Some residents in Sabine Parish, La. near Florien are being told to evacuate their homes...
Sabine Parish wildfires contained; at least 8 houses destroyed or heavily damaged
SPD investigating fatal stabbing near Mansfield Road
SPD investigating fatal stabbing near Mansfield Road
3 injured after shots fired into home on Cleveland Street
Shreveport City Council Chairman James Green held a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 to...
City council chairman rescinds staffer pay raises

Latest News

The Connecticut Office of Inspector General released body camera footage of a Middletown...
GRAPHIC: Man accused of hitting officer with hammer; body camera shows attack
President Biden on Tuesday said Hawaii will get “whatever” it needs from the federal government...
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims
Sci-Port reopens to members, will reopen to public Friday
Sci-Port’s ‘A Night with Elvis’ hopes to take guests down memory lane
FILE - There haven't been any reports of injuries or homes burned but several areas are under...
Evacuations ordered as Northern California fire roars through forest near site of 2022 deadly blaze