Summer Heat Safety Tips

Dogs can age healthier by socializing with humans and other pets, study says

FILE - The study looked at 21,000 dogs.
FILE - The study looked at 21,000 dogs.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(CNN) - It is good for dogs to socialize with humans and other pets, and according to a new study, it can even help them live longer, healthier lives.

Researchers looked at more than 21,000 dogs and found that social time with both people and other animals had the greatest influence on healthy aging among dogs.

The effect of social interaction was five times more than anything else they compared it to, such as family finances, household children or the dog parent’s age.

Researchers found poorer health among dogs who lived in households with financial difficulties and other stressors.

The researchers, however, did not quantify life span.

The study was part of the Dog Aging Project. The goal of the project is to learn how genes, lifestyle and social environment influence aging and disease in dogs.

It was led by the University of Washington and Texas A&M School of Medicine.

The study was published in Evolution, Medicine, and Public Health.

