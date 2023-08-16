Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Candidate drops out, Tim Temple to become La. Commissioner of Insurance

Republican candidate Tim Temple.
Republican candidate Tim Temple.(Tim Temple)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the two candidates in the race for Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance has officially dropped out of the race.

The lone remaining candidate, Republican Tim Temple of Baton Rouge, will now be declared the unopposed winner.

R.D. “Rich” Weaver, a Democrat from Ascension Parish, told several media outlets Tuesday that he planned to withdraw from the race.

Wednesday morning, August 16, Weaver filed the official paperwork to do just that.

Temple’s campaign recently filed a public records request with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, seeking a copy of Weaver’s qualification paperwork. That move indicates the Temple campaign was likely exploring the possibility that Weaver was not eligible to run for the seat.Longtime Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is not seeking re-election.

