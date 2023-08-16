Bossier Elementary placed on brief lockdown due to bomb threat

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 16) due to a bomb threat.

The all-clear was given around 1 p.m. It appears the threat was not credible. Police on-scene say the threat was a hoax, however, the school remains on “restricted movement” for the time being. Everyone is safe, police say.

Bossier Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 due to a bomb threat that was later determined to be a hoax. (KSLA)

Bossier Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 due to a bomb threat that was later determined to be a hoax. (KSLA)

Details are slim at this time. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

STAY WITH UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.