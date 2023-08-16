Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Bossier City to ask attorney general about validity of term limits petition

District 1 councilman hopes this will be the last diversion
“I’m hoping that this will be, you know, the last stop that after the attorney general’s...
“I’m hoping that this will be, you know, the last stop that after the attorney general’s opinion, that we move forward and give the people of Bossier City what they want,” said Bossier City District 1 Councilman Brian Hammons, shown here being sworn into office in December 2021. (KSLA News 12 file photo)(KSLA)
By Donna Keeya
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The Bossier City Council again has kicked the can on deciding whether the mayor and council members should serve under term limits.

During Tuesday’s meeting, city attorney Charles Jacobs suggested that council members ask the Louisiana attorney general whether the petition calling for a term limits election is valid.

The city attorney believes a technicality — the lack of signees’ years of birth — may have kept the petition from being properly certified.

“So, this is not an opinion on the entire scope of term limits, but it is an opinion of does the petition that has been presented to the council, was it properly certified due to the lack of year of birth information?” Jacobs asked.

District 1 Councilman Brian Hammons reminded his peers that he previously suggested going to the attorney general. “If three weeks ago my motion to send this to the attorney general from the get-go instead of wasting taxpayers’ money on an outside attorney, then we would already have the attorney general’s opinion.”

Councilman-at-large David Montgomery said he wants to ensure the next steps in the term limits decision are done correctly. “I want to make sure, and I’m sure everybody on this council including the mayor, ensure that this is done properly, and again, by the book.”

While the timeline of the decision is uncertain, Hammons hopes going to the attorney general will be the last diversion. “I’m hoping that this will be, you know, the last stop, that after the attorney general’s opinion, that we move forward and give the people of Bossier City what they want.”

If the attorney general agrees that the petition is invalid, the petition will be dead on arrival, according to the city attorney. At that point, the City Council would be unable to take further action on it.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

After nearly 3k signatures were signed on a petition, Bossier City Mayor Chandler is pushing for a term limits ordinance.
Some Bossier City officials are making moves toward creating term limits for the city’s council, mayor, and police jury.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents in Sabine Parish, La. near Florien are being told to evacuate their homes...
Sabine Parish wildfires contained; at least 8 houses destroyed or heavily damaged
A break from the heat & humidity on the way
Finally some relief on the way
Police say these surveillance camera images show two customers who engaged three robbers in a...
Double homicide began as vape shop robbery that ended in deadly shootout, police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
State of Emergency declared in Louisiana due to extreme heat
Shreveport City Council Chairman James Green held a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 to...
City council chairman rescinds staffer pay raises

Latest News

Election Day is Oct. 14, 2023 in Louisiana.
Candidates for Caddo Parish Commission to address Broadmoor Neighborhood Assoc. Aug. 15
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
YOUR VOTE: Candidates who’ve qualified for Oct. elections in NWLA
16 candidates vying for La. Governor
Qualifying of candidates for Louisiana's fall elections wraps up
Qualifying of candidates for Louisiana's fall elections wraps up