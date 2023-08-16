Biden pledges Maui visit as recovery crews continue grim search for remains

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Biden on Tuesday said Hawaii will get “whatever” it needs from the federal government as the state responds to the Lahaina wildfire and also pledged to make a visit to Maui once recovery operations in the burned-out community are complete.

“Whatever you need, you’re gonna get and that’ll get aid into the hands of people who desperately need it. Who have lost their loved ones, who have lost their homes,” Biden said on Tuesday.

“My wife Jill and I are going to travel to Hawaii as soon as we can. I don’t want to get in the way. I’ve been to too many disaster areas. I want to be sure we don’t disrupt the ongoing recovery efforts.”

Biden, speaking at an event in Wisconsin, called the recovery operation “painstaking.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Hawaii,” he added.

One week after a wall of flames tore through Lahaina town, 99 people have been confirmed killed and authorities warn that figure will almost certainly rise in the days ahead. The Maui wildfire is now the deadliest in the US in more than a century, and hundreds remain unaccounted for.

On Tuesday, officials said about one third of the hardest hit areas had been searched.

In an interview on HNN’s Sunrise, Gov. Josh Green confirmed multiple children are among those who died in the wildfire. “When the bodies are smaller, we know it’s a child,” Green said. “Some of the sights are too much to share or to see from just a human perspective.

Also on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris offered her support to the people of Lahaina and underscored the need for a speedy response to reduce additional suffering. “We are all praying for the people of Maui,” she said. “Far too many lives lost, lots homes, lost businesses, lost livelihoods.”

MPD Chief John Pelletier says starting on Tuesday, the county will begin the painful process of releasing the identities of those who have died. The identities of three people have been confirmed so far, though family members have reported their own deaths based on eyewitness sightings.

“Right now we’re at 99 souls, families,” Pelletier said, adding that 20 cadaver dogs are now on the ground with search teams looking for remains. “We’re going to do this right.”

While recovery operations continue, the state is also grappling with a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of people have been displaced, and the Green Administration is working to get them out of evacuation shelters and into hotels and vacation rentals.

As the search for missing loved ones continues, federal authorities believe that significant issues with communication may still be prohibiting some people from re-connecting with their families.

The Red Cross is assisting in reunification efforts and the county has established a resource center so people can report loved ones missing and provide DNA samples for possible identification.

A Red Cross spokesperson said the agency has received more than 2,500 calls from people looking for loved ones. About 800 of those cases have been resolved.

Meanwhile, thousands of evacuees remain in shelters on Maui. FEMA says about 3,000 people have registered so far for disaster assistance, which includes cash aid and hotel subsidies.

For details on how to apply, click here.

