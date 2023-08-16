Behavioral counselor gives advice on keeping kids safe from bullies, signs to look for in victims of bullying

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The effects of bullying can be long lasting and wide ranging, and teachers say it can happen in every grade. KSLA has more on signs your child is a target and how to bully-proof them as they head into the school year.

As students return to school, it could mean a return to bullying for some of them. That’s why you can equip your child with the necessary skills to stand up for themselves if they are being targeted.

Bullying can result in injury, social and emotional distress, self-harm and even death. It has evolved over time and looks different today than it might have in the past. People often think bullies have poor self-esteem or that they may have a bad home life. Many parents also believe that bullying only includes two parties, but that’s not always the case.

Lisa Richardson, a behavioral counselor with Bossier School District, says bullies are fully aware of the power they have over victims.

“Today, our bullies tend to run in groups, and they tend to have good self-esteem. They know what they are doing. They are looking for the weak spot because bullying is an imbalance of power, whether real or perceived,” Richardson explained. “They are using that imbalance of power against someone who is perceived to be weaker.”

According to the CDC, reports of bullying are highest in middle schools followed by high schools, combined schools, and primary schools. About 1 in 5 high school students reported being bullied on school property in the last year.

Often a parent will be the first to notice that their child might be suffering.

“I believe that shutting down, not wanting to talk about the school day may be very tied to their devices with social media. Social media does very much play into it, especially as we get into middle and high school,” Richardson said. “A child doesn’t want to talk about [bullying] because sometimes they are embarrassed or they are scared that if they speak up, that their parent is going to go to the school and make a scene, and then things will get worse for them.”

To help your child though bullying, start by reassuring them that no one deserves to be bullied. As the parent, remember to keep your own emotions under control. Be supportive of what your child is trying to tell you and empower them to be resilient.

“Empower your child. I want to empower children to learn how to stand up for themselves and how to deal with these tricky people. We are always in our lives going to have to deal with people with different kinds of personalities,” Richardson said.

Although school might be a tough place for some kids, teach them to take action and stand up for themselves while giving them the skills to know how to navigate through the situation.

