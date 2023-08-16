Another beautiful day! Sadly it won’t last

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! The week’s midpoint is going to be very nice with continued lower humidity and sunny skies all afternoon. Highs today will likely rise to the low and mid-90s, some lucky folks will not even see the 90s! The humidity will stay pretty low and there will be a northeasterly breeze up to around 10 mph throughout the day. Tonight, again, we will drop to the 60s for overnight lows. How lovely.

Unfortunately, the heat quickly returns Thursday as the big ridge of high pressure starts to rebuild over the region and our winds switch to the south. Highs will once again climb into the lower triple digits but the good news is that the humidity will still be on the low side making it feel tolerable.

As the massive ridge continues to strengthen heading into the weekend, our temperatures will turn even hotter and humidity will also be on the rise. Highs from Friday through early next week will range from 104 to 107 across the ArkLaTex but it could feel even hotter with the humidity. Unfortunately, it continues to look very dry with no rain in sight at least through next Monday. By next Tuesday, some forecast models indicate that we could actually see some needed rain across the region while others suggest we stay completely dry. Keep your fingers crossed for some rain and stay tuned for any future updates!

