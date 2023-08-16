All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools

UPDATE

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge High School officials confirmed the lockdown was over just before 2:30 p.m.

According to a robocall to parents, law enforcement had swept the inside and outside of the building and given the school the all-clear.

Students are being let out a few minutes early.

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A person who claimed to be armed and threatened to place explosives around the exterior of Baton Rouge High School led to a huge police response early Wednesday afternoon, August 16, police said.

The threat led to that school and several others in the area being placed on lockdown.

The Baton Rouge Police Department held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 16, to discuss an explosives threat that caused schools to lock down.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said similar threats were made against schools in several other parts of the state over the past week including schools in Houma, New Orleans and Denham Springs.

The call that was received about Baton Rouge High School was made to a suicide hotline, the chief said.

Police searched the area and did not find any evidence of explosives, officials said.

Police canines and officers in tactical gear responded to the scene. A drone was also used by police to search the school grounds.

In a recorded robocall to parents, the principal of Baton Rouge High assured parents that the campus was safe. “We are safe with a number of policemen who are making sure that our school and students are safe,” principal Nanette McCain said in a recorded message.

At least three other nearby schools including Catholic High, St. Joseph’s Academy and Louisiana Key Academy were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug. 16. (WAFB)

