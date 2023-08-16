Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

16-year-old fatally shot in Natchitoches; suspect sought

(Canva)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Fairgrounds Road after getting a call about someone being shot. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where he later died.

No suspect information is available at this time. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident. please contact NPD at (318) 352-8101 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388.

