YWCA luncheon taking place for 5th year
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The YWCA of Northwest Louisiana is making preparations for the fifth annual fundraising luncheon, Women Who Care Share.

This year’s theme is “Empowered Women Empowering Women” and features a panel of local leaders. All proceeds benefit the YWCA, which works to eliminate racism and empower women through a variety of vital programs.

The luncheon will take place on Thursday, Aug. 17 from from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the East Ridge Country Club. Panelists will include Dr. Markey Pierre, Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts, Laurie Boswell, Latronia Durham and Aashni Shah.

