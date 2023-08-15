Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

You can take steps to help prevent yourself from becoming a crime victim

Free situational awareness and self-defense course to be offered Aug. 25
You can take steps to help prevent yourself from becoming a crime victim
You can take steps to help prevent yourself from becoming a crime victim
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — According to the U.S. Justice Department, 2.6 million people were subjected to a violent crime in 2020. Although this number may be alarming, there are steps everyone can take to keep themselves safe.

On Monday, Aug. 14, KSLA was joined by Lee Daville, owner of DavTac Custom Arms & Ammo. Daville’s company is offering a free situational awareness and self-defense course Aug. 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The store is located at 1655 Swan Lake Road in Bossier City. Click here to register for the course online.

During the interview, Daville discussed how this course can help keep the community safe, what takeaways participants can expect to get from this course and how to register.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD present at Centenary and Olive.
2 found dead after shooting at vape shop; coroner releases names
A break from the heat & humidity on the way
Finally some relief on the way
Some residents in Sabine Parish, La. near Florien are being told to evacuate their homes...
Sabine Parish wildfires contained; at least 8 houses destroyed or heavily damaged
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
State of Emergency declared in Louisiana due to extreme heat
SBA offering disaster assistance loans to homeowners, businesses affected by June’s severe weather

Latest News

Volunteers for Youth Justice is hosting its 6th Annual Superhero Run to benefit children in the...
Volunteers for Youth Justice gearing up for Superhero Run fundraiser Sept. 23
STEM AND AVIATION: In 2022, some Louisiana middle schoolers got the chance to learn from Capt....
Program helps students build STEM skills
Taylor High principal eager for students to return
Taylor High School officials hopeful about new school year
SWLA community comes together over the loss of Ben Terry
Community mourns loss of Ben Terry