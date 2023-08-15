You can take steps to help prevent yourself from becoming a crime victim

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — According to the U.S. Justice Department, 2.6 million people were subjected to a violent crime in 2020. Although this number may be alarming, there are steps everyone can take to keep themselves safe.

On Monday, Aug. 14, KSLA was joined by Lee Daville, owner of DavTac Custom Arms & Ammo. Daville’s company is offering a free situational awareness and self-defense course Aug. 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The store is located at 1655 Swan Lake Road in Bossier City. Click here to register for the course online.

During the interview, Daville discussed how this course can help keep the community safe, what takeaways participants can expect to get from this course and how to register.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

