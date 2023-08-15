Volunteers for Youth Justice gearing up for Superhero Run fundraiser Sept. 23

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every year, more than half a million abused and neglected children are in need of safe, permanent, nurturing homes. A Shreveport area nonprofit is helping kids get the care they need.

Volunteers for Youth Justice (VYJ) wants to raise proceeds to directly impact the lives of children locally. In 2022 alone, the VYJ’s CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) program served 612 children. The 6th Annual Superhero Run, benefitting VYJ’s CASA program, is set for September, and they could use all the support they can get.

Volunteers for Youth Justice is hosting its 6th Annual Superhero Run to benefit children in the foster system through the VYJ's CASA program. (Volunteers for Youth Justice)

The run will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 beginning at 8 a.m. at A.C. Steere Park. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Click here to register online. The deadline to register is Sept. 8.

On Monday, Aug. 14, KSLA was joined by Tyler Spears, recruiter and trainer for CASA, who explained more about the upcoming fundraiser and how people can get involved.

