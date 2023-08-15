Texarkana, Texas seeking applicants in grades 10-12 for new Youth Advisory Council

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The City of Texarkana, Texas is launching a new program to keep young people involved in the community.

City officials are inviting civic-minded young people in the city to join a brand new effort: the Texarkana Youth Advisory Council (TYAC). The council will be made up of a group of students in grades 10-12 that live in Texarkana, Texas. Seven students will serve on the council at a time.

Chiquita Burks, Texarkana, Texas city management fellow, will lead the council.

“The city wants to nurture tomorrow’s leaders by appointing a group of civic-minded young adults who can advise staff and council on matters related to their generation,” Burks said. “In exchange, members will learn about the mechanics of local government, including budgeting, marketing, networking, leadership, event planning, and program evaluation.”

The goals of TYAC include:

Empowering, supporting, and informing youth

Creating a family-friendly community

Enabling and encouraging youth to be engaged and mindful residents in their community

“This will be a good chance for them to learn about the government, the ins and outs of the government. They will be able to voice their opinions about their peers, the issues and challenges that their peers are facing, and how they would like to improve the city,” Burks said.

Ideas developed by the TYAC will go before city leaders for consideration. Students selected to be a part of the council will serve for one year, starting in October.

“We encourage our youths to apply today. This is going to be a great program. It is going to benefit them as well as the city,” said Burks.

The council will meet quarterly, attend some actual city council meetings, and may do some traveling for training and educational purposes as well. The deadline to apply is Sept. 1. Approved applicants will be interviewed and appointed by the Texarkana, Texas City Council.

Click here to apply online. Interested high school students between the ages of 15 and 18 can also apply in-person at city hall.

