SPD investigating fatal stabbing near Mansfield Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a domestic incident just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

It happened on Sunnybrook Street, between West Canal Boulevard and Mansfield Road.

Police say a 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed after he and the suspect got into a fight. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and the suspect was taken into custody.

