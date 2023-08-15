Getting Answers
SPD investigating fatal stabbing near Mansfield Road

SPD investigating fatal stabbing near Mansfield Road(CODY JENNINGS | KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a domestic incident just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

It happened on Sunnybrook Street, between West Canal Boulevard and Mansfield Road.

Police say a 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed after he and the suspect got into a fight. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and the suspect was taken into custody.

