Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Sabine Parish wildfires contained; water, food available for those in need

Cause of fire was spark from downed power pole
Some residents in Sabine Parish, La. near Florien were told to evacuate their homes because of...
Some residents in Sabine Parish, La. near Florien were told to evacuate their homes because of a large woods fire.(Viewer)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says as of Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 9:45 a.m., the fires east of Florien are contained.

Officials say a command center has been set up at the Florien Fire Station, where water and food is available for anyone who has been displaced by the fires. Preliminary info shows the cause of the fires was a spark from a downed utility pole on Mt. Carmel Cutoff Road.

Sabine Parish authorities say about 2,100 acres burned during the fires. Ten homes and eight other buildings, as well as some vehicles, were lost in the wildfires. Officials say no injuries or deaths have been reported.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has aircraft monitoring the area and assessing damage. Multiple crews from nearby areas are in the area to help if needed.

Sabine officials say there have been minor flareups, but none have threatened life or property. However, changes in wind direction, temperature, etc. could cause more flareups in the area.

The statewide burn ban remains in effect. Residents should conduct no outdoor burning of any kind. Citations will be issued to those caught violating the burn ban, the sheriff’s office warns.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents in Sabine Parish, La. near Florien are being told to evacuate their homes...
Sabine Parish wildfires contained; at least 8 houses destroyed or heavily damaged
A break from the heat & humidity on the way
Finally some relief on the way
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
State of Emergency declared in Louisiana due to extreme heat
The special 30th anniversary concert has been canceled.
Snoop Dogg concert in Bossier City canceled
Scott Lillis, DOB: 3/28/1979
Bowie Co. deputy who survived being shot in head now arrested for domestic violence

Latest News

Sabine wildfires leave extensive damage
Restaurant leads recovery efforts in Sabine Parish
City council chairman to hold news conference to address recent staff raises
Former Dierks water dept. manager sentenced in misappropriation of funds case