MISSING: Man in his 50s last seen near Huntington High School in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department needs the public’s help finding a missing man.

Willie Ray Jackson, 58, was last seen Aug. 14 by neighbors in the 6800 block of Rasberry Lane. That’s at the Riverdale Apartments near Huntington High School. Neighbors saw him sometime between 5 and 8 a.m., police say.

Jackson has curled hair with a bold spot in the middle of his head. He has dark brown eyes and about 6′ 4″ tall. He has a slender build and weighs 170-180 lbs. Jackson also has a tattoo that says “WJ” on his forearm.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts should call police at 318-673-7300 #3.

