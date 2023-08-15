LSUS hosting annual bullying and suicide prevention conference Sept. 22

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Whether you’re a counselor, school psychologist, social worker, teacher, or just someone who wants to educate themselves on two very important topics, LSUS is hosting its 13th Annual Bullying Prevention and 18th Annual Suicide Prevention Conference all in one location.

LSUS is hosting its annual Bullying & Suicide Prevention Conference Sept. 22, 2023. (LSUS)

The event is open to the public. Plus, as an added benefit for professionals, this will also count towards three clinical education credits (CEUs).

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, KSLA was joined by Dr. Dennis Wissing, dean of LSUS College of Education and Human Development, who elaborated on the importance of hosting this combined event. He also discussed LSUS’ mission to improve the community, what specific skills attendees can walk away with, special speakers that will be in attendance, and registration details.

The conference will be held Sept. 22. Those who register by Sept. 16 can get a special reduced early bird price of $79. After that date, registration is $99. Click here to register online.

