Summer Heat Safety Tips

Hope Public Schools hosting back to school bash Aug. 24

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Hope Public Schools is hosting a back-to-school bash on Aug. 24.

The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fair Park in Hope. Hope Public Schools is hosting the event, along with Farmers Bank, the Hope-Hempstead Chamber of Commerce, and many other community partners.

Attendees will be able to enjoy free food, drinks, games, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a Baggo competition, music, gift card giveaways, and more. Students and parents of Hope Public Schools are invited to attend.

