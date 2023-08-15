Former Dierks water dept. manager sentenced in misappropriation of funds case

DIERKS, Ark. (KSLA) - A former official with the Dierks Water Department has been sentenced for misappropriating funds from 2015 to 2020.

Officials with Arkansas State Police say on Aug. 10, Cheryl Delarosa was sentenced to six years in jail and was ordered to pay $501,000 in restitution to the city. Back in June, Delarosa pleaded guilty to felony theft of property and felony abuse of public trust.

Delarosa used to manage the Dierks Water Department.

State police was asked to investigate back in November of 2020 after an audit showed a misappropriation of more than half a million dollars between 2015 and 2020.

