Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Former Dierks water dept. manager sentenced in misappropriation of funds case

(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIERKS, Ark. (KSLA) - A former official with the Dierks Water Department has been sentenced for misappropriating funds from 2015 to 2020.

Officials with Arkansas State Police say on Aug. 10, Cheryl Delarosa was sentenced to six years in jail and was ordered to pay $501,000 in restitution to the city. Back in June, Delarosa pleaded guilty to felony theft of property and felony abuse of public trust.

Delarosa used to manage the Dierks Water Department.

State police was asked to investigate back in November of 2020 after an audit showed a misappropriation of more than half a million dollars between 2015 and 2020.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents in Sabine Parish, La. near Florien are being told to evacuate their homes...
Sabine Parish wildfires contained; at least 8 houses destroyed or heavily damaged
A break from the heat & humidity on the way
Finally some relief on the way
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
State of Emergency declared in Louisiana due to extreme heat
The special 30th anniversary concert has been canceled.
Snoop Dogg concert in Bossier City canceled
Scott Lillis, DOB: 3/28/1979
Bowie Co. deputy who survived being shot in head now arrested for domestic violence

Latest News

Sabine wildfires leave extensive damage
Restaurant leads recovery efforts in Sabine Parish
Dr. Michael Maris tending to a dog during a routine check up days before he retires.
Longtime East Texas veterinarian retires after 50 years
Some residents in Sabine Parish, La. near Florien are being told to evacuate their homes...
Sabine Parish wildfires contained; at least 8 houses destroyed or heavily damaged