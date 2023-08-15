Finally a break from the oppressive heat & humidity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a very long stretch of awful heat & humidity across the ArkLaTex, we finally have some relief on the way thanks to a cold front that has arrived from the north.

Today and tomorrow are going to feel very different than what we’ve been used to as our humidity and temperatures will take a significant hit. Highs will range from the mid 80s north near I-30 to the low and mid 90s for the southern half of the region. Humidity will be much lower making it feel fantastic to get outside! Overnight lows will also be a big story as readings fall into the mid 60s both tonight and tomorrow night.

Unfortunately this pattern change won’t bring much rain with sunny skies continuing through midweek.

Enjoy this break while you can because the heat quickly returns by Thursday and then continues through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will once again soar well into the triple digits and humidity will also be on the rise.

Still not much rain in sight over the next week so drought conditions will continue to worsen.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.