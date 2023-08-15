Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Fiery crash scatters exploding propane bottles across Mississippi highway, driver survives

In this photo released by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, firefighters work to stop a fire from...
In this photo released by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, firefighters work to stop a fire from spreading from a semitrailer, which was carrying propane tanks, on Interstate 59 near Poplarville, Miss., on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The interstate was closed after the truck caught fire.(Mississippi Highway Patrol via the Mississippi Department of Public Safety via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A semitrailer hauling propane bottles crashed and caught fire Monday, blocking traffic for several hours along Interstate 59 in southern Mississippi.

The danger caused by exploding propane bottles forced the Mississippi Highway Patrol to block traffic in both directions near Poplarville. The driver of the truck was able to escape, highway patrol said.

Photos posted on social media by the highway patrol showed propane bottles strewn across the interstate and the incinerated remains of the truck. Responders were working to contain the fire, which spread to trees along the interstate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD present at Centenary and Olive.
2 found dead after shooting at vape shop; coroner releases names
A break from the heat & humidity on the way
Finally some relief on the way
SBA offering disaster assistance loans to homeowners, businesses affected by June’s severe weather
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
State of Emergency declared in Louisiana due to extreme heat
Most of the area still under an Excessive Heat Warning tomorrow
Daily record high in jeopardy today

Latest News

FILE - Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins attends during warmups prior to an NFL...
Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, dies at age 28
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a...
Kansas police and a small newspaper are at the center of a 1st Amendment fight after a newsroom raid
New details about the police raid of a newspaper in Kansas last week. (KAKE, FACEBOOK | MARION,...
Newspaper publisher speaks out after raid
Some residents in Sabine Parish, La. near Florien are being told to evacuate their homes...
Sabine Parish wildfires contained; at least 8 houses destroyed or heavily damaged
The teenager was reported missing on Aug. 13, according to authorities.
Police issue Amber Alert for 14-year-old girl in Texas