Summer Heat Safety Tips

Beautiful and more comfortable weather

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! We have a beautiful afternoon in store for the ArkLaTex with much more comfortable conditions thanks to that overnight “cold” front. Highs are likely to top out in the mid to upper-90s, which I know sounds hot but with the low humidity, it won’t feel that bad at all. If you’re in the northern part of the region, you might not even see the 90s. Not much else to say really, plenty of sunshine is expected this afternoon. Lows tonight will drop to THE SIXTIES!!!!!!

Tomorrow is similar to today with highs in the mid-90s likely. Again some folks in the northern ArkLaTex might not see the 90s and top out in the upper-80s. Humidity will remain low tomorrow and through Thursday.

Unfortunately, this pattern change won’t bring much rain with sunny skies continuing through midweek. Enjoy this break while you can because the heat quickly returns by Thursday and then continues through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will once again soar well into the triple digits and humidity will also be on the rise. Still, not much rain in sight over the next week so drought conditions will continue to worsen.

