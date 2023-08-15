Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

3 injured after shots fired into home on Cleveland Street

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three people are in the hospital after a shooting incident that happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Officers responded to Cleveland Street, near Jewella Avenue and Bellaire Avenue. Upon arrival, they found two women and one man suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the three victims were inside a home when shots were fired at them from a vacant lot.

No suspect information is available at this time. If you have any information on this incident, please call SPD at (318) 673-7300.

