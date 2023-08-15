Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

12-foot-long alligator weighing over 500 pounds harvested

A hunting party in Alabama caught an alligator measuring over 12 feet long and weighing more...
A hunting party in Alabama caught an alligator measuring over 12 feet long and weighing more than 500 pounds.(Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Two hunting parties in Alabama returned with monster catches.

The Dees hunting party harvested an alligator measuring 12 feet, 3.5 inches long and weighing 518 pounds.

According to the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, the gator was caught in the Mobile River.

The Gamotis hunting party caught a 12 foot, 3 inch alligator weighing 491 pounds in the Alabama River.

Both gators were caught this past weekend and taken to the Southwest Alligator Management Zone.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents in Sabine Parish, La. near Florien are being told to evacuate their homes...
Sabine Parish wildfires contained; at least 8 houses destroyed or heavily damaged
A break from the heat & humidity on the way
Finally some relief on the way
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
State of Emergency declared in Louisiana due to extreme heat
Police say these surveillance camera images show two customers who engaged three robbers in a...
Double homicide began as vape shop robbery that ended in deadly shootout, police say
The special 30th anniversary concert has been canceled.
Snoop Dogg concert in Bossier City canceled

Latest News

Sabine wildfires leave extensive damage
Community recovering after Sabine Parish wildfires
Restaurant leads recovery efforts in Sabine Parish
Texarkana, Texas seeking applicants for new Youth Advisory Council
Texarkana, Texas seeking applicants in grades 10-12 for new Youth Advisory Council
FILE - Jayden Long starts the generator behind his Kaibeto home on the Navajo Reservation in...
US launches program to provide electricity to more Native American homes