Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

A woman says she fractured her ankle when she slipped on a piece of prosciutto; now she’s suing

FILE - In this photo taken Wednesday, March 12, 2014, Luis Escamilla wears gloves as he cuts...
FILE - In this photo taken Wednesday, March 12, 2014, Luis Escamilla wears gloves as he cuts prosciutto at the Hock Farm restaurant in Sacramento, California.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A woman who fractured her left ankle during a trip with her husband to the Italian food emporium Eataly in Boston last year is blaming her injury on a piece of ham.

Alice Cohen was heading to an area where food samples are distributed to customers on Oct. 7 when she slipped on a piece of prosciutto and fell, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston.

“Alice Cohen sustained bodily injuries, a loss of enjoyment of life, pain and suffering, and incurred necessary medical expenses for medical care and attention,” the lawsuit says.

Her medical expenses, including a hospital visit and physical therapy, have resulted in more than $7,500 in bills, according to court papers.

Cohen and her husband Ronald, of Gilford, New Hampshire, are seeking a jury trial and at least $50,000 in damages.

The lawsuit claims Eataly was negligent for not properly cleaning the floor. The lawsuit also claims loss of consortium.

The restaurant “had a duty to ensure that the surface of the floors were free from unnecessary dangers, a duty to use ordinary care to maintain the premises in a reasonably safe condition and a duty to warn of such dangerous conditions,” the lawsuit says.

Eataly is a gourmet Italian restaurant and food market with eight locations in the U.S. and eight overseas, according to the company’s website. Prosciutto is a type of thinly sliced, cured ham that originated in Italy.

An email seeking comment was left with Eataly’s corporate headquarters.

Voicemails seeking comment were left with the Cohens and their attorney.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD present at Centenary and Olive.
2 found dead after shooting at vape shop; coroner releases names
SBA offering disaster assistance loans to homeowners, businesses affected by June’s severe weather
Most of the area still under an Excessive Heat Warning tomorrow
Daily record high in jeopardy today
A break from the heat & humidity on the way
Finally some relief on the way
4 people arrested in separate fentanyl busts in Caddo Parish

Latest News

Nicholas Parks, DOB: 6/13/1999
Man wanted for domestic violence
FILE - People watch the stand atop a rock formation to watch sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix....
Judge sides with young activists in first-of-its-kind climate change trial in Montana
A wildfire Aug. 6, 2023, charred about an acre along Williams Road in the Keithville area of...
Burn bans issued in the ArkLaTex due to extremely dry conditions
Orlando Fleming, DOB: 8/6/1988
Man behind bars for allegedly hitting woman in head with gun
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says