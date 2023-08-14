Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Woman arrested for allegedly fleeing police, attacking officers

Ronesha Smith
Ronesha Smith(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to calls on a disorderly person at 11:18 p.m. on Aug. 11 in the 5100 block of Westwood Park Drive.

Upon arrival, the suspect fled in a vehicle. Officers tried to get the suspect to pull over, but she refused to stop.

Officials say the driver stopped abruptly at Jewella Avenue and Mansfield Road and reportedly attacked officers. They were eventually able to take the suspect into custody. She was identified as Ronesha Smith.

Smith was arrested on the following charges:

  • Aggravated flight from an officer (1 count)
  • Simple battery (1 count)
  • Aggravated obstruction of a highway (1 count)
  • Aggravated assault of an officer (1 count)

