WANTED: Man accused of robbing bank on Line Ave. in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers with the Shreveport Police Department are actively searching for a man who reportedly robbed a bank.

Police say on Aug. 9 around 4 p.m., officers responded to the Gibsland Bank & Trust branch in the 3400 block of Line Avenue about a robbery. During the investigation, police identified Brione C. Russell, 35, as the suspect. He’s wanted for one count of first-degree robbery.

Anyone with information on Russell’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373.

