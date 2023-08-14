WANTED: Man accused of robbing bank on Line Ave. in Shreveport
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers with the Shreveport Police Department are actively searching for a man who reportedly robbed a bank.
Police say on Aug. 9 around 4 p.m., officers responded to the Gibsland Bank & Trust branch in the 3400 block of Line Avenue about a robbery. During the investigation, police identified Brione C. Russell, 35, as the suspect. He’s wanted for one count of first-degree robbery.
Anyone with information on Russell’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373.
