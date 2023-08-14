Taylor High School officials hopeful about new school year

Getting Answers
Taylor High principal eager for students to return
By Michael Barnes
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Several districts have already gone back to school this month, and more are headed back on Monday, Aug. 14.

Taylor High School Principal Ed Grant says he’s ready to kick off the year.

“I’m super excited to get this school year started and ready to get the kids here. When summer hits, the principal is up here without kids, and we need students in these buildings! We’re excited to get going.”

