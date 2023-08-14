Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

State of Emergency declared in Louisiana due to extreme heat

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information was released by Governor John Bel Edward’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency due to the multiple impacts of extreme heat affecting the state.

“This summer, the National Weather Service has issued a record number of excessive heat warnings for Louisiana,” said Gov. Edwards. “The Louisiana Department of Health reports that the state has already exceeded the average number of annual heat-related emergency room visits. Additionally, drought conditions and a significant drop in the Mississippi River’s water level have added stress on water supplies and agriculture. This declaration will allow the state to mobilize resources and aid those most affected. Please continue to take precautions when you are outside and check on neighbors who might need assistance.”

A state of emergency is an administrative step that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in emergency response efforts. The Governor’s Office and GOHSEP will continue to update the public on heat-related threats, in addition to any other weather emergencies.

Click here to view the state of emergency.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD present at Centenary and Olive.
2 found dead after shooting at vape shop; coroner releases names
A break from the heat & humidity on the way
Finally some relief on the way
SBA offering disaster assistance loans to homeowners, businesses affected by June’s severe weather
Most of the area still under an Excessive Heat Warning tomorrow
Daily record high in jeopardy today
4 people arrested in separate fentanyl busts in Caddo Parish

Latest News

Scott Lillis, DOB: 3/28/1979
Bowie Co. deputy who survived being shot in head now arrested for domestic violence
The special 30th anniversary concert has been canceled.
Snoop Dogg concert in Bossier City canceled
Shreveport councilwoman says she was ‘totally unaware’ of recent raises for some staff members
MONEY MGN
New app feature helps La. residents find their unclaimed money