Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Some younger athletes are more prone to sudden cardiac arrest, doctors say

And studies show it is becoming more prevalent
The silent danger of sudden cardiac arrest is looming over student athletes.
By Tamer Knight
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Athletes under the age of 25 who participate in basketball, soccer and American football are more prone to sudden cardiac arrest, doctors say.

In those athletes who are at the end stage of puberty and getting their last growth spurt, their hormones are high and the heart begins to reach its maximum maturity, they say.

Studies show cardiac arrest is becoming more prevalent in young athletes.

“What we’re noticing now, we have more and more people participating in sports. There are 8 million high school athletes in the United States and 500,000 college athletes,” said Dr. Charles Webb, director of sports medicine at LSU Health Shreveport.

“More and more people are becoming active, so we’re starting to see more things happen; and we’re recording that in the sports literature.”

Doctors say sudden cardiac arrest in young athletes is very rare.

“In the United States and in Europe, the most common causes of cardiac arrest in athletes and anyone, in general, under the age of 25 is a congenital defect within the heart itself,” Webb explained.

Cardiac arrest among those over the age of 25 is due to coronary artery disease, cholesterol plaque, clogged arteries and blockage of the arteries, he said.

“But when you’re younger then 25 — so we’re dealing with the high school, college athletes — it’s actually a congenital malformation. The most common one is called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy” or HOCM.

It is not a defect that occurs over time.

“Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is inherited. It’s not its own dominant trait, so you inherit it from family members. There’s nothing you can do to prevent it,” Webb said.

There are ways to screen for HOCM. “Ninety-three percent of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy can be detected with an EKG.”

Webb said the price to provide all high school and collegiate athletes with extensive EKGs would be expensive.

That’s one reason it is critical to provide detailed information on family history when athletes are being screened for physicals.

Doctors say race and gender also play a role in cardiac arrest.

College basketball players have one of the highest rates of deadly cardiac arrests
According to the NIH, nine out of every ten sudden cardiac arrests that happen outside a hospital are deadly.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD present at Centenary and Olive.
2 found dead after shooting at vape shop; coroner releases names
Shooting at Wendy’s on Kings; 1 victim injured
Hostage situation in Blanchard.
Man surrenders self to CPSO after holding girlfriend, her son hostage
Deputies hunt for escaped inmate
Law enforcement searching for escaped Arkansas inmate
4 people arrested in separate fentanyl busts in Caddo Parish

Latest News

Isak Schmidley is just 16 years old and graduating with a bachelor's degree in medical lab...
16-year-old makes history as youngest person to receive bachelor’s degree from LSU Health Shreveport
Many women deal with postpartum depression after giving birth.
Postpartum depression is real, sufferers are not alone and help is available, doctor says
Child receiving a vaccine shot
Hepatitis A vaccine required for K-12 students
Love CPR & First Aid is hosting a free CPR class for students on Aug. 6, 2023.
Free CPR course offered to K-12 students August 6