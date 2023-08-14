Shreveport councilwoman says she was ‘totally unaware’ of recent raises for some staff members

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It appears that several staff members of the Shreveport City Council were recently given raises... that the council did not authorize.

On Monday, Aug. 14, Councilwoman Ursula Bowman, who represents District G, released a statement about the salary increases.

“I was totally unaware of the recent salary increases unilaterally given to members of the city council staff,” Bowman said in the statement.

The statement continues:

“After reading Section 4.12 of the city charter, it appears the council, as opposed to an individual council member, has the sole authority to fix or increase the salaries of the city council staff. Since the council, as a whole, never authorized the salary increases, I feel strongly the salary increases are improper and violate Section 4.12 of the city charter.

Therefore, I feel compelled to vote to rescind the improper salary increases and seek reimbursement of any salary increases received by members of the council staff.”

