Summer Heat Safety Tips

Sabine Parish residents warned they may have to evacuate due to large fire

News Channel 5 has received viewer-submitted images of a fire that is active near Florien in Sabine Parish.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Multiple fire crews responded to the scene of a large woods fire in Sabine Parish Monday afternoon (Aug. 14).

The sheriff’s office says around 2:15 p.m., crews responded to some woods near Corleyville Road in the Mt. Carmel area. Residents in the area should take precautions and be prepared to potentially evacuate, the sheriff’s office warns.

Buildings and homes near Mt. Carmel Cutoff Road and the surrounding areas are in danger, the sheriff’s office says. Highway 118 is currently closed for emergency traffic only.

This comes on the heels of Gov. John Bel Edwards declaring a state of emergency due to the extreme heat and dry conditions the state has been experiencing the last few weeks. The entire state is currently under a burn ban.

