Police looking for missing teenage girl last seen Aug. 9 in Shreveport

Jacqueline Colston, 16
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a missing teenage girl.

Police say on Aug. 9, Jacqueline Colston, 16, was last seen in the 800 block of Cotton Street in Shreveport. Colston is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a zebra print bonnet, black tights, yellow socks, and red shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

