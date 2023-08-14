Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Nestle recalls some chocolate chip cookie dough

The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number...
The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number of reports about wood fragments in the dough.(Nestle)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a limited quantity of Nestle Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

According to a press release from the Food and Drug Administration, the recall is isolated to only two batches of break and bake cookie dough made on April 24 and 25, 2023.

The specific batch numbers are: 311457531K and 311557534K, with best by dates of 8/22/23 and 10/23/23.

The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number of reports about wood fragments in the dough.

Anyone with the cookie dough can return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD present at Centenary and Olive.
2 found dead after shooting at vape shop; coroner releases names
SBA offering disaster assistance loans to homeowners, businesses affected by June’s severe weather
Most of the area still under an Excessive Heat Warning tomorrow
Daily record high in jeopardy today
Back to school supply giveaway held in Marshall, Texas
Backpack, supply giveaway held at Marshall City Park for students returning to school
4 people arrested in separate fentanyl busts in Caddo Parish

Latest News

FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County...
Former Mississippi officers expected to plead guilty to state charges for racist assault
Scott Lillis, DOB: 3/28/1979
Bowie Co. deputy who survived being shot in head now arrested for domestic violence
FILE - Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los...
Clarence Avant, ‘Godfather of Black Music’ and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies at 92
Ronesha Smith
Woman arrested for allegedly fleeing police, attacking officers