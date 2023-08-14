Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Mudbugs players and coaches hold public skate with the community

Fans meet-and-greet with newest members of the team
Mudbugs fans skate with players and coaches
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It was a night current, and newer hockey fans will never forget.

The Mudbugs held a public skate on the ice at George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum. The franchise’s newest members had a rare opportunity to connect with those who will support them during the regular season.

While the public was thrilled, there was perhaps no one more excited than the players themselves.

“The best thing you can do somewhere like this is community outreach, " says Mudbugs left winger William Clark. “You want to be able to reach out to the younger kids and teach them how to skate and get involved in the community. It’s just the best thing you can do.”

“If you look at it from a business standpoint or something like that, we’re in the deep south right? Not a lot of people know about hockey, " says Mudbugs head coach Jason Campbell. “It’s great to go out there and introduce ourselves and talk to people, and they get to know us off the ice and build a relationship.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD present at Centenary and Olive.
2 found dead after shooting at vape shop; coroner releases names
Shooting at Wendy’s on Kings; 1 victim injured
Hostage situation in Blanchard.
Man surrenders self to CPSO after holding girlfriend, her son hostage
Deputies hunt for escaped inmate
Law enforcement searching for escaped Arkansas inmate
4 people arrested in separate fentanyl busts in Caddo Parish

Latest News

Athletes under the age of 25 who participate in basketball, soccer and American football are...
Some younger athletes are more prone to sudden cardiac arrest, doctors say
Keith Kirkwood hauls in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr. (Source: Saints)
Derek Carr shines in his Saints debut
Staying heat aware during football season
Extra planning, resources allow high school football players to stay safe in the summer heat
Staying heat aware during football season
Staying heat aware during football season