Mudbugs players and coaches hold public skate with the community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It was a night current, and newer hockey fans will never forget.

The Mudbugs held a public skate on the ice at George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum. The franchise’s newest members had a rare opportunity to connect with those who will support them during the regular season.

While the public was thrilled, there was perhaps no one more excited than the players themselves.

“The best thing you can do somewhere like this is community outreach, " says Mudbugs left winger William Clark. “You want to be able to reach out to the younger kids and teach them how to skate and get involved in the community. It’s just the best thing you can do.”

“If you look at it from a business standpoint or something like that, we’re in the deep south right? Not a lot of people know about hockey, " says Mudbugs head coach Jason Campbell. “It’s great to go out there and introduce ourselves and talk to people, and they get to know us off the ice and build a relationship.”

