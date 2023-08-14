Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Mayor Cantrell’s husband dies, city says

The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New Orleans, Jason Cantrell.(Twitter/@MayorCantrell)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The First Gentleman of New Orleans, Jason Cantrell, has passed away, according to a city spokesperson.

The City of New Orleans issued the following statement on Mon., Aug. 14.

“It is with great sadness and heartache that we announce the passing of First Gentleman Jason Cantrell,” said Director of Communications Gregory Joseph.

“He was a devoted husband and father, as well as a dedicated public servant who valiantly served the residents of this city not only alongside Mayor Cantrell but also as an experienced family, civil and criminal attorney. First Gentleman Cantrell will forever be missed and cherished by his beloved family, the legal community and the entire City of New Orleans. May he rest in God’s eternal peace.

Our love and prayers remain with Mayor Cantrell, their daughter RayAnn and the entire Cantrell family. We ask that you please respect their privacy during this challenging time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

