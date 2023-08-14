Man wanted for domestic violence arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man wanted for an alleged domestic violence incident has now been taken into custody.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Aug. 10, Nicholas Parks, 24, was arrested and booked into the city’s jail. He was wanted for an incident that happened back in April.

Police say on April 11 around 9 a.m., officers were called out to the 2300 block of Meadow Drive about a domestic violence incident. Officers who responded noted that the victim had visible injuries. The victim claimed Parks came into her family’s home with permission and attacked her. She says he took her phone and a handgun belonging to her.

Police say Parks entered the home wearing latex gloves and pointed the victim’s gun at her, then demanded the password to her phone. When police got there, Parks was gone. Police say children were also present when this incident happened.

On May 25, a warrant for Parks’ arrest was issued on the following charges:

Domestic abuse battery

Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

Home invasion

Domestic abuse aggravated assault

Domestic abuse aggravated assault with child endangerment (2 counts)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

This is not the first time Parks has been involved in criminal activity. In 2018, he was arrested after allegedly shooting at officers during a traffic stop.

