Man wanted by SPD for domestic battery
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sex Crimes Detectives with Shreveport police have a warrant out for the arrest of Matthew Moreland.
Officers were contacted on Aug. 6 to the 2300 block of Scovell Court about a domestic incident. Detectives determined that an incident occurred and a female was injured.
Moreland is wanted on one count of domestic abuse battery.
If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.
CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>>
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.