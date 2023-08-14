Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man wanted by SPD for domestic battery

Matthew Moreland
Matthew Moreland(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sex Crimes Detectives with Shreveport police have a warrant out for the arrest of Matthew Moreland.

Officers were contacted on Aug. 6 to the 2300 block of Scovell Court about a domestic incident. Detectives determined that an incident occurred and a female was injured.

Moreland is wanted on one count of domestic abuse battery.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

