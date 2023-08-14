Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man behind bars for allegedly hitting woman in head with gun

Orlando Fleming, DOB: 8/6/1988
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in a recent domestic violence case.

SPD says on Aug. 14 around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about a domestic violence incident in the 200 block of E 70th Street. That’s between Southern and Henderson avenues just off I-49.

Officers discovered a man had reportedly hit a woman in the head with and handgun and threatened to kill her. The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. She is expected to recover, police say.

Police identified the suspect as Orlando Fleming, 35. He was arrested without incident.

Fleming is charged with aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon.

