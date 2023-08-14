Finally some relief on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After soaring to 106 on Sunday in Shreveport and setting a new record high for the date, it looks like we have one more very hot day ahead of us before some relief arrives.

Temperatures this afternoon will quickly soar into the triple digits across much of Louisiana and east Texas. In fact, highs will be pushing 105 to 106 and more records could be tied or broken in some areas. Feels like temperatures will once again climb above 110 in many areas. Farther north across southeast Oklahoma and Arkansas, it will be turning cooler and drier throughout the day as a cold front moves in from the north. Here, highs will only reach in the lower 90s along with much lower humidity.

This cold front will then sweep south through most of the ArkLaTex by Tuesday morning bringing a refreshing north breeze and some relief from these oppressive conditions. In fact, highs Tuesday and Wednesday will only reach the 80s near the I-30 corridor with low to mid 90s elsewhere. Humidity will be much lower during this time making it feel fantastic! Overnight lows will fall in the mid 60s both Tuesday night and again Wednesday night. Unfortunately, this pattern change won’t bring much rain with mainly dry conditions persisting.

Enjoy this break while you can because the oppressive heat & humidity quickly returns by Thursday and then continues into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will once again climb well into the triple digits with feels like temperatures nearing that 110 mark by the end of the week.

Drought conditions will continue to expand and worsen with little if any rain in the forecast.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

